StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

