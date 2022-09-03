StockNews.com Downgrades Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to Hold

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $596.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

