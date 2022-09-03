StockNews.com Downgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $176.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 59,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.