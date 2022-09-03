StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.