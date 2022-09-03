StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.