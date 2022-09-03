StockNews.com Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance
LINC stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
See Also
