StockNews.com Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

LINC stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 315,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 257,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

