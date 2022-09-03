Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Moreno Evelyn V’s 8th Largest Position

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,623. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

