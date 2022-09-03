Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Head to Head Contrast

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 6 0 2.75 Welltower 0 2 10 1 2.92

Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.14%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $95.29, suggesting a potential upside of 25.66%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Welltower.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Welltower $4.74 billion 7.26 $336.14 million $0.89 85.20

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Welltower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Welltower 7.20% 2.09% 1.11%

Summary

Welltower beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

