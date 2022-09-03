Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 140 ($1.69).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 130 ($1.57).
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
SUPR opened at GBX 120 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.11. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 112 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.67.
In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Jon Austen acquired 25,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £30,160.80 ($36,443.69).
Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
