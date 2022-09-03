Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $63.87.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,115 shares of company stock valued at $519,144. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

