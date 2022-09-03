SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.10. 426,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,222. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.58.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

