Synapse Network (SNP) Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Synapse Network has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Synapse Network Coin Profile

Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

