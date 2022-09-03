Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

SNV stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

