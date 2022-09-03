Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $164.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

