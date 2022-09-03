TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.84

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and traded as high as $34.46. TDK shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 20,778 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

