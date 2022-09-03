TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.84

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and traded as high as $34.46. TDK shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 20,778 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
TDK Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.
About TDK
TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.
See Also
