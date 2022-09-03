Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $19.01 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.01 or 0.00096322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

