Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Shares Down 6.9%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.