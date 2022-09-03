TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.80 and last traded at $104.32. Approximately 95,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 265,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,515,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

