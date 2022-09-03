The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE KO opened at $61.15 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

