The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $959,196.61 and $254,621.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00791361 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.
About The Crypto Prophecies
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,670,385 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies
Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.