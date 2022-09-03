The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund ( NYSE:SRV Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

