The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €76.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €41.44 ($42.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of -8.84. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

