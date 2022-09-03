The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €205.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €140.40 ($143.27) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of HNR1 opened at €152.85 ($155.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €146.02. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.