The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2,435.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.