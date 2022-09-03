Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,008,000 after acquiring an additional 155,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $191,514,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 105.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,937,000 after acquiring an additional 481,546 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 756,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

NYSE:TRI traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $109.22. 300,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,325. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

