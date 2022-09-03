Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0079 (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009069 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00210614 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

