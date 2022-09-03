Tidal Finance (TIDAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $105,098.00

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $276,394.93 and $105,098.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

