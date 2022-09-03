Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.11 EPS.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 46,898 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.