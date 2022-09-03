TomoChain Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $44.49 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,540,338 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

