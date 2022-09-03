Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Hits $30,580.55

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $30,580.55 and $61.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

