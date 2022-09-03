Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.93.

TMQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMQ opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.