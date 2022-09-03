Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBOX. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 240.40 ($2.90).

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 164 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 280.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 210.36. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 158.30 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.48).

Tritax Big Box REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,000.48).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

