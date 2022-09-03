TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.42. Approximately 139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 1.77% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

