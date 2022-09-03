TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $143.20

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.20 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 47373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.85).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.51. The company has a market cap of £270.92 million and a PE ratio of 2,480.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

TT Electronics Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

(Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.