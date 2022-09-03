TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $143.20

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTGGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.20 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 47373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.85).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

TT Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.51. The company has a market cap of £270.92 million and a PE ratio of 2,480.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Further Reading

