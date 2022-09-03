TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $143.20

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.20 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 47373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.85).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
TT Electronics Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.51. The company has a market cap of £270.92 million and a PE ratio of 2,480.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72.
TT Electronics Cuts Dividend
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
