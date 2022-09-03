Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Twin Disc Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.