Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Twin Disc Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.