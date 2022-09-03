U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GDX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.79. 30,245,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,147,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.