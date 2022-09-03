U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. 74,315,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,052,996. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.29. The company has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

