U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,028 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.75. 4,156,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

