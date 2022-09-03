U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.59 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,360,000. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 14,720,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,188,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

