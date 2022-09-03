U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,011,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $149.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

