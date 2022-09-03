U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

BTI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

