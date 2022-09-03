U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,543 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 148.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,354,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $268.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.