UBS Group Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $32.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HPQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.14.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 33.9% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HP by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,870,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $94,775,000 after buying an additional 385,583 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,143,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5,686.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.