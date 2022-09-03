UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.58

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and traded as low as $34.42. UCB shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 91,472 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UCBJY shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on UCB from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

