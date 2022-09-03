Unido EP Reaches Market Capitalization of $896,157.19 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $896,157.19 and approximately $38,021.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00847095 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

