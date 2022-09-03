Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Jabodon PT Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Jabodon PT Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 5.4% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

