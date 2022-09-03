Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.94. 1,571,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.83. The company has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

