Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.