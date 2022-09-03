Valor Token (VALOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $141,978.00

Valor Token (VALOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $141,978.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valor Token has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,805.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004474 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132161 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034778 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022217 BTC.
Valor Token Coin Profile
Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.
