Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,630 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $54,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VEA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 18,681,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,761,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

