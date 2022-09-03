Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

